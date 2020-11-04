Detroit's Christmas tree arrived Wednesday in Campus Martius, lighting will be televised

Now that November is here, it's OK to start getting excited for the holidays.

Campus Martius on Wednesday welcomed Detroit's annual Christmas tree, a 60-foot-tall Norway Spruce that was grown in Northern Michigan, to the center of the urban park.

Traditionally, a tree-lighting event would follow the arrival of the massive conifer, drawing tens of thousands of people downtown to watch the illumination and enjoy music and soak in the cherry atmosphere.

This year the ceremony will be televised on WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20.

Besides flipping the switch on 19,000 lights, the pre-recorded program, "Light up the Season," will feature a performance from Motown legend Smokey Robinson plus appearances by U.S. Champion American figure skater and Olympian Karen Chen, comedian Tim Allen, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and ice dancing duo Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko.

“Detroit’s Annual Tree Lighting is Detroit’s most cherished tradition for families across the state of Michigan, and officially kicks off the start of the 2020 holiday season in Downtown Detroit,” said Robert Gregory, chief planning and public spaces officer at the Downtown Detroit Partnership, in a media alert Wednesday.

“Now more than ever before, we need joy, comfort and hope this holiday season and this year will be the best show yet. While Detroit’s Annual Tree Lighting will be virtual, we encourage families and friends to join us Downtown throughout the season to ice skate, shop, dine and support the Downtown community.”

Campus Martius outdoor ice skating rink will make its season debut Nov. 13. It will be open to the public daily, including holidays, through March 7.

