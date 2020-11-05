Review: HBO's 'Industry' is a high-end 'Hunger Games'

Tom Long

They’re young, they’re sexy, they’re ambitious and they’re all pretty much vacuous and awful. Let’s watch them eat one another.

That seems to be the underlying premise of “Industry,” HBO’s new series about the world of finance. Unlike most series set in that world, this isn’t a show about millionaires and billionaires reveling in obscene wealth. This is about the folks at the bottom who aspire to that obscene wealth.

They’re called grads, the newest group of hires at a prestigious bank in London. Half of the few dozen newbies will be gone in six months — who will survive? Welcome to the high-end Hunger Games.

The set-up isn’t unique, of course. There have been numerous shows about doctors and lawyers and such having to fight their way to success in a crowded field. The difference is those characters usually do something redeeming along the way. These people are just plain greedy and flippantly vile.

Which doesn’t mean they can’t make for a guilty pleasure. And they’re a varied lot. The focal point is Harper (Myha’la Herrold) a mixed-race American with an obviously shady past who bluffs her way into the job and then pushes hard. Her counterpoint is Yasmine (Marisa Abela), beautiful, white, rich, unsure and out to prove to her mother that she can succeed on her own.

Also coming from the entitled side of the tracks is Robert (Harry Lawtey), a do-nothing who figures he’ll just naturally float to the top. Unlike Black, gay Gus (David Jonsson), who’s smart but doesn’t get the schmoozing side of things.

There’s more — notably Ken Leung as a ruthless cheerleader of a boss — and the show is a litany of drug-fueled, sex-swapped backstabbing encounters and ambitious moves. At one point a character suddenly realizes they’re all villains. Sometimes bad people make for good TV.

'Industry'

GRADE: B

9 p.m. Monday

HBO