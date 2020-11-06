Party palace: Diplo buys Kid Rock's former Malibu home

The Detroit News

Kid Rock's former Malibu home has a famous new owner.

Superstar DJ and electronic music producer Diplo has purchased Rock's former 8,300-square-foot, 7-bedroom home in the exclusive L.A. beach community, Variety reports.

Rock purchased the Bali-inspired abode in 2006 for $11.6 million and listed it in 2013 for $13.5 million. It wound up selling four years later for $9.5 million to Ryan Somers, a Beverly Hills businessman, who sold it to Diplo, real name Thomas Wesley Pentz, for $13.2 million.

The home is located on a 1.5 acre property and includes a private backyard, a swimming pool and an outdoor shower.

Kid Rock's Detroit home, located along the Detroit river, relisted over the summer for $2.2 million.