SUBSCRIBE NOW
$5 for 3 months. Save 83%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$5 for 3 months. Save 83%.
ENTERTAINMENT

Party palace: Diplo buys Kid Rock's former Malibu home

The property, which Rock sold in 2017, was purchased for $13.2 million

The Detroit News
View Comments

Kid Rock's former Malibu home has a famous new owner. 

Superstar DJ and electronic music producer Diplo has purchased Rock's former 8,300-square-foot, 7-bedroom home in the exclusive L.A. beach community, Variety reports

Kid Rock's former Malibu home has been sold to electronic music producer Diplo.

Rock purchased the Bali-inspired abode in 2006 for $11.6 million and listed it in 2013 for $13.5 million. It wound up selling four years later for $9.5 million to Ryan Somers, a Beverly Hills businessman, who sold it to Diplo, real name Thomas Wesley Pentz, for $13.2 million. 

The home is located on a 1.5 acre property and includes a private backyard, a swimming pool and an outdoor shower. 

Kid Rock's Detroit home, located along the Detroit river, relisted over the summer for $2.2 million.  

Kid Rock's former Malibu home.
Kid Rock purchased the Malibu home in 2006.
Kid Rock put the home on the market in 2013.
The home sold in 2017 for $2.1 million under its original asking price.
The home has seven bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.
Diplo, the new owner of Kid Rock's former Malibu home, is one of the world's most popular DJs.
The home has a swimming pool and an outdoor shower in its private backyard.
View Comments