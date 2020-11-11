Alice Cooper to tell 'Detroit Stories' on new album

Alice Cooper is bringing some hometown flavor to his next album.

The Detroit-bred Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has lined up a Feb. 26 release date for his next album, titled "Detroit Stories." The set — Cooper's 21st solo album — was recorded with a host of Detroit musicians, including the MC5's Wayne Kramer, the Detroit Wheels' Johnny “Bee” Badanjek and Bob Seger's Motor City Horns, and was recorded at Rustbelt Studios in Royal Oak.

Cooper worked with longtime producer Bob Ezrin on the album, which features a shot of the Detroit skyline — downtown's Guardian Building front and center — on the cover.

In a statement released Wednesday, Cooper described the Detroit of his early days, which he refers to as "heavy rock central." "Detroit was the birthplace of angry hard rock," says Cooper, who turns 73 in February. "After not fitting in anywhere in the US (musically or image wise) Detroit was the only place that recognized the Alice Cooper guitar driven, hard rock sound and our crazy stage show. Detroit was a haven for the outcasts."

The album's first single, a cover of the Velvet Underground's "Rock n' Roll" — which was also covered by Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels in 1971 — hits streaming services on Friday.

The album will be released via earMUSIC on CD, CD+DVD Digipak and LP, and a CD box set will include a T-shirt, face mask, sticker pack and a Blu-ray of Cooper's concert film, “A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris.”

The album is up for pre-order now on Cooper's website.

