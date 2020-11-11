Artist Spotlight: Alexander Zonjic

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Alexander Zonjic

Sound: This Windsor-born flutist has been performing light jazz around Metro Detroit for the past several decades.

Next: Zonjic and his band, along with WDIV-TV's Rhonda Walker, are part of a virtual fundraiser and concert to benefit Mariners Inn in Detroit, a shelter and treatment center for homeless men. It's an event that happens every year, dubbed the River Rhythm fundraiser, but this time it's online only. View the concert from 7-9 p.m. Friday on YouTube, Facebook and on WALD TV-38. To participate, visit events.readysetauction.com/marinersinn2/rr2020

Melody Baetens