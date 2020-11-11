Royal Oak songwriter Brendon Benson celebrates birthday with live stream concert

Musician and songwriter Brendan Benson turns 50 Saturday, and he's celebrating with a live-streamed concert with his band. It will be his fans' first opportunity to hear live the songs from Benson's seventh solo album, "Dear Life."

The Royal Oak native will play live from an intimate music venue, the 5 Spot in Nashville, where Benson currently calls home. He'll be joined by a full band consisting of members of the Shins, Eagles of Death Metal and Neon Castles

"Dear Life," which is out now on Third Man Records, includes the title track and the singles "Good to Be Alive" and "Richest Man," which he performed over the summer on "Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

Besides an accomplished solo career which started in the mid-1990s with his Virgin Records debut "One Mississippi," Benson is a member of the Raconteurs with fellow former Detroiter Jack White.

Tickets to Benson's virtual concert Saturday are $15 or $25 for a ticket and limited-edition poster bundle. Ticket holders who can't watch the show live at 5:20 p.m. (airing at 4:20 p.m. in Nashville) will be able to view for 72 hours.

Purchase tickets at noonchorus.com/brendan-benson.

