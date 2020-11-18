Artist Spotlight: Marina Arsenijevic

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Marina Arsenijevic

Sound: Classical, opera, pop

History: This Serbian-born pianist, composer and singer has won awards for her musical talent and artistry, and also for her other passion: uniting people. She's been named a Knight of St. Sava's Pacifism, her home country's highest diplomatic honor and a form of knighthood for humanitarian work.

COVID concerts: Arsenijevic, who also lives in New York City, has hunkered down in her Michigan home during the pandemic and has recorded and filmed 17 new compositions or arrangements. She said she's turned her living room into a concert hall with mics, lights, cameras and has kept the content flowing on her YouTube channel. "Music unites people of different beliefs, music heals and lifts us up and every composition I recorded during COVID has had that very same message of 'Unity Through Diversity,' message of hope and healing," she said.

The latest: In September Arsenijevic released "My Beauty," a rock and classical piece she performed with her friend, tenor John Riesen, who was in the Michigan Opera Theatre's production of "Sweeny Todd" last year. She said the song, which she also sings on, was inspired by the soundtrack from the 2019 Luc Besson film "Anna." Her composition "Under the Sun," which she recorded before the pandemic with the West Point Band and Glee Club, was released on streaming platforms earlier this month.

More: Watch Arsenijevic perform on her YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/marinaatwestpoint, or join the 363,000 people from around the world following her on Instagram, @marinainamerica.

