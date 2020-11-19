89X flips to 'Pure Country 89,' launches with Florida Georgia Line

Detroit's new rock alternative flipped to Pure Country 89 on Thursday, as CIMX-FM (88.7) switched formats to country music.

The changeover came just after noon and was introduced via Florida Georgia Line's "Cruise." 89X ended its three-decade run with Jane's Addiction's "Stop," which was also the first song played when it launched in spring 1991.

The switch was announced Wednesday, when long-running alternative and new rock station 89X announced "a very new and VERY different sound" would be coming to the station beginning Thursday.

"If you're a New Rock fan, you're probably not going to like it," the station said in an online announcement.

89X was launched in 1991 and rode the wave of 1990s alt-rock bands such as Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Soundgarden. The station hosted a popular series of concerts over the years that brought bands and artists such as Oasis, Beck, My Chemical Romance and more through the Metro Detroit area.

"I think it will always be remembered as 'the cool station.' There was no one cooler in town for so many years," Dave Hunter, the station's former program director and morning show host, said Wednesday. Hunter launched the "Dave and Chuck the Freak" morning show, which has aired on WRIF-FM (101.1) since 2012, on 89X in 2001.

The 89X change came as fellow Bell Media station CIDR-FM (93.9) also changed formats Thursday, going from adult alternative to hit music, signaling its new era with songs by Justin Bieber and Sia.

