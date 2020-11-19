SUBSCRIBE NOW
ENTERTAINMENT

After 89X folds, 98.7 abruptly switches to alternative rock format

Move comes suddenly after 89X folds after three decades on Detroit radio dial

Adam Graham
The Detroit News
Detroit radio listeners upset about CIMX-FM's (88.7) switchover to country music can find some comfort a little bit further down the radio dial.

WDZH-FM (98.7), which had been calling itself "The Breeze" and playing an easy listening format — and, for the holidays, all Christmas music — switched to ALT 98.7 on Thursday, playing songs by the Killers, Fall Out Boy, Nirvana and more. 

"ALT 98.7FM will reach and engages modern music’s most passionate fans, playing a unique and customized music mix that will include today’s best alternative artists and alt classics," the station said in an announcement Thursday.

The Entercom-owned station touted artists such as the White Stripes, Cage the Elephant, Imagine Dragons and the Black Keys in a press release. 

Windsor's 89X announced a format switch on Wednesday after three decades of playing alternative and new rock. The changeover came at noon Thursday when Jane's Addiction's "Stop" — which was also the first song the station ever played when it launched in spring 1991 — segued into Florida Georgia Line's "Cruise" and the announcement that the station is now "Pure Country 89." 

In other Detroit radio news, CIDR-FM (93.9) also flipped formats on Thursday, going from adult alternative to Top 40 music. 

