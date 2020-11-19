After 89X folds, 98.7 abruptly switches to alternative rock format

Detroit radio listeners upset about CIMX-FM's (88.7) switchover to country music can find some comfort a little bit further down the radio dial.

WDZH-FM (98.7), which had been calling itself "The Breeze" and playing an easy listening format — and, for the holidays, all Christmas music — switched to ALT 98.7 on Thursday, playing songs by the Killers, Fall Out Boy, Nirvana and more.

"ALT 98.7FM will reach and engages modern music’s most passionate fans, playing a unique and customized music mix that will include today’s best alternative artists and alt classics," the station said in an announcement Thursday.

The Entercom-owned station touted artists such as the White Stripes, Cage the Elephant, Imagine Dragons and the Black Keys in a press release.

Windsor's 89X announced a format switch on Wednesday after three decades of playing alternative and new rock. The changeover came at noon Thursday when Jane's Addiction's "Stop" — which was also the first song the station ever played when it launched in spring 1991 — segued into Florida Georgia Line's "Cruise" and the announcement that the station is now "Pure Country 89."

In other Detroit radio news, CIDR-FM (93.9) also flipped formats on Thursday, going from adult alternative to Top 40 music.

