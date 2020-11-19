Thanksgiving Day Parade upended by city Health Department

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed yet another victim - Detroit's Thanksgiving Day Parade, at least as a live event on Woodward Avenue.

The city's chief public health officer, Denise Fair, made the announcement Thursday, citing the state's new restrictions that prohibit outdoor gatherings of more than 25 people — a problem for an operation with 800 and 22 floats.

The parade, officially known as America's Thanksgiving Day Parade, "will have to be done virtually this year," Fair said in a statement.

In September, the Parade Company said they'd still mount a live parade down Woodward Avenue, but just for TV -- with mandatory masks and social distancing for performers and participants, and no spectators allowed along the route.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, Parade Company President and CEO Tony Michaels said, "With our partner WDIV-Local 4, we will deliver a beautiful broadcast to everyone in Detroit and across the country. The broadcast will be a different and meaningful show with no public access."

Speaking on WDIV, which has exclusive TV rights to the an event normally broadcast nationwide, Michaels said the virtual parade, with recorded and live elements, will probably not happen downtown, but offered no concrete plans for alternate venues.

Nonetheless, he vowed that the parade, one way or another will still go on.

"This tradition is part of our lives," Michaels said, "and the broadcast will reach millions in the safety of their homes."

Michaels told The Detroit News on Tuesday that he believed the Parade Company was going "way beyond" the guidelines by having just 800 parade workers spread out over a mile and a quarter.

The theme of this year's parade is “We Are One Together,” and was planned to salute frontline workers and other COVID heroes.

This year's hosts are WDIV's Devin Scillian, Kimberly Gill, Rhonda Walker and Evrod Cassimy.

In normal years, the parade involves some 3,000 participants traveling a two-mile route.

The parade has traditionally been sponsored by Art Van, which filed for bankruptcy earlier this year. The new sponsor is Gardner-White.

