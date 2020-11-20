Dominique Morisseau joins Detroit Public Theatre leadership

Dominique Morisseau, a Detroit native who's become one of New York's most-successful young playwrights, will join Detroit Public Theatre as their new Executive Artistic Producer effective immediately.

In the newly created position, Morisseau, 42, will work with the theater's three producing artistic directors and founders -- Courtney Burkett, Sarah Clare Corporandy and Sarah Winkler.

Morisseau has been involved in an informal way with the theater since its inception five years ago, and subsequently joined the DPT board. But the playwright said in a statement that she reached out to say she'd like to join the leadership, an offer that was immediately accepted.

"It is vital that DPT exist as a partner with the city of Detroit," said Morisseau, who's African-American, "and reflect in leadership the demographic of the city."

The playwright, a MacArthur "genius fellow," is perhaps best known for The Detroit Project, her three-play cycle comprised of "Skeleton Crew," "Paradise Blue" and "Detroit '67." All three have been produced at DPT.

Morisseau also wrote the book for the Tony-winning musical, "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations," which opened on Broadway last year.

Said Winkler, "We have depended on Dominique's wisdom and talent to guide and grow the theater for more than five years. We're grateful she's bringing her singular skills and influence to further lift the hometown theater she helped to found."

