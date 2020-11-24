Detroit chefs organize to feed the needy this Thanksgiving

Detroit chefs have stepped up and lent their time and talents to help feed hungry neighbors this Thanksgiving.

Chef Phil Jones of Farmacy Foods assembled a team of bakers and chefs to cook turkey, dressing, stuffing, potatoes, green beans and sweet potato soufflé for 1,000 local families.

He was able to use the kitchen at Marygrove College and on Wednesday transported the Thanksgiving dinners to the Jefferson Avenue Presbyterian Church. From there, local agencies will collect and distribute them to those in need.

"This is what I was born to do," said Jones in a media alert about the effort. "I've always tried to be of service to my community. We have a healthcare problem in Detroit, and if you want to improve the quality of people's health here, we need to focus on eating more healthy foods."

Jones' partnership includes chefs Ededrique Goudia, Le'Genevieve Squires and Brittany Peeler, along with food from Avalon Bakery, Make Food Not Waste, Cherry Capital Foods, Food Rescue USA, Hazon the Jewish Lab for Sustainability and others.

In a separate effort, local comedian and chef Tiffany Barber has organized a drive to both feed area homeless folks and help a neighborhood restaurant at the same time.

Barber, also known as T.Barb, collected donations online to purchase 125 meals from Jamaican restaurant Sona's Mobay on the city's west side and give the food to those in need on Friday.

"As a product of this community, I wanted to give back to the people who gave me so much," she said, adding that 2020 has been a challenging year. "We wanted to let people know we are in this together and we care."

Barber, who is also collecting toiletries, socks, gloves, blankets and more, will do a similar event on Christmas Eve with a different local restaurant. She's started a Facebook group, T.Barb Friends & Feed The Homeless, to help organize donations.

