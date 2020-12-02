Marianna Olague's sunburnt portraits at David Klein Gallery

If you need a break from the winter blues, make a beeline for "Gatekeepers" -- painter Marianna Olague's first-ever solo show, up through Dec. 19 at Detroit's David Klein Gallery.

You can almost feel the heat rising off these sunburnt portraits of Olague's family and friends from El Paso, Texas, and the Rio Grande Valley.

But the paintings by the 2019 Cranbrook Academy of Art graduate are much more than just strong color essays. Olague brings an emotional realism to her work that's almost bewitching.

It's hard not to feel the exhaustion in "Mom Delivers Grubhub," or the creative energy in "En Pleno Día" (In the Middle of the Day) with her bronze-skinned father, an art teacher, absorbed in working on a painting himself.

In the show's artist statement, Olague said she uses portraiture "to explore what it means to be Mexican American in the 21st century, providing a glimpse into the private lives of my own Mexican American family."

Her work has an undeniable social and political edge. Olague's parents, as she notes, were born in poverty, but continue to reach for an American Dream that seems increasingly stymied, as with "Mom Delivers Grubhub," in a series of dead-end jobs.

For her part, Olague is clearly on her way. This year she's artist-in-residence at the Chinati Foundation in the Texas art colony of Marfa. And she spent 2019 as an artist-in-residence at Berlin's Kunstlerhaus Bethanien.

But she's well aware of the social divides between Anglo and Latino along "la frontera," in a border city where a new wall blocks the view of the Rio Grande from many neighborhoods.

"I think borders do more harm than good," the artist told the online "Coeur & Art" magazine. "I think it is very rare that a border is put up out of true protection and safety; it's often a product of fear."

That fear blossoms in her work.

"Within each painting," she wrote, "my loved ones act as gatekeepers of their own private worlds, guarding domestic and public spaces perceived as threats to American white consciousness."

Is there a message in the unusual tinting of the young man and woman in "Memorial Park," or is it just a cool gambit? In a highly realistic canvas otherwise drenched in color, the Latino pair are rendered in a washed-out palette that's almost black and white.

But don't worry -- these aren't polemical canvases, just real-life portraits. And some involve pleasing artistic flights of fancy -- as with "Todo Se Vuelve Alma" (Everything Becomes Soul), where a blood-orange sky arches over chilly blue trees shading a young man in private raptures.

