Annual GRiZMAS festival shifts to online fundraising effort

The "12 Days of GRiZMAS" are going virtual this year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 7th annual fundraising event — founded by Southfield-bred electronic music artist and producer GRiZ — is shifting online and will unfold Saturday through Dec. 23 via streaming platforms Twitch and Zoom.

Each of the initiative's dozen components will highlight a different activity, from a charity auction to a cooking event. GRiZMAS will culminate with an an online concert on Dec. 23, featuring Destructo, AC Slater, J.Worra, Blunts & Blondes, Sunsquabi, ProbCause, Codes and a two-hour headlining performance from GRiZ, who released his latest mixtape "Chasing The Golden Hour Pt. 3" in September.

Proceeds raised will benefit Seven Mile Music, a nonprofit organization that raises awareness and funds for music and arts programs for Detroit youths.

GRiZMAS was started in 2014 by Grant Kwiecinski, aka GRiZ, as a way to give back to his hometown community. What started as a one-off homecoming concert by the following year was a full-blown 12-day affair, complete with various charity components. GRiZMAS has raised more than $200,000 in the last two years alone, according to the 30-year-old's team.

"We’re just trying to do as much as possible to spread these vibes around," GRiZ told The News in 2015.

A full schedule of planned events is listed below. More details can be found online at www.12daysofgrizmas.com.

12 Days of GRiZMAS 2020 schedule

12/12 — Killer Crafts & Cocktails

12/13 — Holiday Jazz Stream with GRiZ & Friends

12/14 — Digital Charity Auction

12/15 — Bake Cookies with Mama GRiZ

12/16 — Global Mic Night

12/17 — Serve Our Community Day

12/18 — Team Trivia Day

12/19 — Snow Day

12/20 — Community Yoga Day

12/21 — Kulabunga Activity Day

12/22 — Family Board Game Night

12/23 — GRiZMAS Digital Charity Festival

