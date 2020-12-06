SUBSCRIBE NOW
ENTERTAINMENT

Annual GRiZMAS festival shifts to online fundraising effort

7th annual festival, Dec. 12-23, will raise money for Seven Mile Music

Adam Graham
The Detroit News
The "12 Days of GRiZMAS" are going virtual this year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 7th annual fundraising event — founded by Southfield-bred electronic music artist and producer GRiZ — is shifting online and will unfold Saturday through Dec. 23 via streaming platforms Twitch and Zoom.

Grant Kwiecinski, also known by his stage name GRiZ

Each of the initiative's dozen components will highlight a different activity, from a charity auction to a cooking event. GRiZMAS will culminate with an an online concert on Dec. 23, featuring Destructo, AC Slater, J.Worra, Blunts & Blondes, Sunsquabi, ProbCause, Codes and a two-hour headlining performance from GRiZ, who released his latest mixtape "Chasing The Golden Hour Pt. 3" in September.

Proceeds raised will benefit Seven Mile Music, a nonprofit organization that raises awareness and funds for music and arts programs for Detroit youths.

GRiZMAS was started in 2014 by Grant Kwiecinski, aka GRiZ, as a way to give back to his hometown community. What started as a one-off homecoming concert by the following year was a full-blown 12-day affair, complete with various charity components. GRiZMAS has raised more than $200,000 in the last two years alone, according to the 30-year-old's team. 

The schedule for this year's "12 Days of GRiZMAS" festival, which will be held online via Twitch and Zoom.

"We’re just trying to do as much as possible to spread these vibes around," GRiZ told The News in 2015

A full schedule of planned events is listed below. More details can be found online at www.12daysofgrizmas.com.

12 Days of GRiZMAS 2020 schedule

12/12 — Killer Crafts & Cocktails

12/13 — Holiday Jazz Stream with GRiZ & Friends

12/14 — Digital Charity Auction

12/15 — Bake Cookies with Mama GRiZ

12/16 — Global Mic Night

12/17 — Serve Our Community Day

12/18 — Team Trivia Day

12/19 — Snow Day

12/20 — Community Yoga Day

12/21 — Kulabunga Activity Day

12/22 — Family Board Game Night

12/23 — GRiZMAS Digital Charity Festival

