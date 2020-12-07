'America's Got Talent' holds virtual auditions this weekend

Attention, Detroit's most talented singers, dancers, comedians and entertainers: "America's Got Talent" wants to see your act.

The hit NBC show will hold virtual auditions for its 16th season on Sunday and again Jan. 13 and 23rd. Contenders are asked to sign up online first for the open calls. Saturday's virtual audition spots are already filled.

To tease the virtual auditions, the show unveiled a video with previous winners Shin Lin, a magician, and Darci Lynn, a ventriloquist.

"America's Got Talent" has a long history with Detroit. In 2019, the Detroit Youth Choir finished second during the show's 14th season.

To audition this year, contestants are asked to either submit a video audition. For those who want to meet face-to-face, the show will also let contestants connect with producers via a live-stream video audition. Spots are limited.

"Our Virtual Auditions are a new experience for everyone," said the show in a statement.

Group acts are discouraged from meeting together to audition online.

"We strongly discourage groups from gathering for a virtual audition, at this time, and suggest you upload a pre-existing recording through the Submit A Video Online option," said the show on its website.

