Thursday's 'Menorah in the D' ceremony going virtual

Pandemic or no, the annual lighting of the Hanukkah menorah in Campus Martius -- the "Menorah in the D," as it's known -- will still go on, though this year most people will participate virtually.

Rabbi Kasriel Shemtov, vice-president of Chabad Lubavitch of Michigan, which is presenting the event, said some had suggested it might have to be canceled this year.

"But Hanukkah tells us a different story," he said. "It's the light that comes even in the darkness and dispels that darkness."

So the ceremonial lighting will take place at sunset Thursday, and the event will be live-streamed so that the roughly 5,000 people who ordinarily show up can enjoy the ritual in their homes.

The program, which you can access at menorahinthed.com, will start at 5 p.m., with the actual lighting about 5:30 p.m. Click here for a short video about the event.

While the lighting will take place in Campus Martius, organizers -- which also include The Shul, Chabad Greater Downtown Detroit and the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit -- are encouraging people to watch "Menorah in the D" from home rather than in person.

Only about 25 people will be participating in Campus Martius -- all properly masked and socially distanced. But the lighting's reach will be considerable nonetheless.

"It will be a very interesting celebration," Shemtov said. "Thousands of people in their homes for the opening of the Hanukkah holiday will join with us and light their menorah as we light the one downtown."

Hanukkah commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem where Jews had risen up against their Greek-Syrian oppressors in the Maccabean Revolt.

But there was only enough oil to keep the temple's menorah lit for one day. Miraculously, however, it burned for eight -- which led to the eight-day holiday that begins Thursday at sunset.

This year's celebration carries a particular message in the pandemic," Shemtov added. "You know the saying -- there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. And the menorah is that light."

The towering menorah in Campus Martius was designed and built by Detroit artisans Israel and Erik Nordin, and deliberately utilized materials familiar to the Motor City.

"I love it," Shemtov said of the clean, modernist sculpture. "It was meant to represent Detroit with the glass and steel. And we only hear wonderful reactions to it."

'Menorah in the D' lighting ceremony in Campus Martius

5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Thursday

To join the event at home, visit menorahinthed.com