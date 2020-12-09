Artist Spotlight: Anissa Lea

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Anissa Lea

Sound: Jazz and pop

History: Relatively new to the music scene, this young singer recently released her self-titled debut album. Anissa Lea belts out 20th-century standards like "Why Don't You Do Right" and "Can't Take My Eyes Off You."

Love Every Animal: Besides having a passion for singing and recording, Anissa Lea is also committed to animal rights. She has a nonprofit organization called L.E.A. or Love Every Animal. She's teamed up with Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit, which helps homeless or neglected animals. A portion of profits from every one of Anissa's albums sales will go toward helping furry friends.

Melody Baetens