Holiday tree contest in Birmingham helps foster teens in need

Ashley Zlatopolsky

Special to The Detroit News

There are extravagant holiday trees designed with chopsticks, wedding dresses and even haircutting scissors on display in storefronts throughout downtown Birmingham.

Now through Dec. 24th, nearly 40 local businesses in the city’s shopping district are participating in The Great Debate, the second annual fundraiser that aims to raise awareness and funding for Michigan youth who are about to age out of the foster care system.

Each participating business, which includes retail shops and restaurants, among others, has a goal of raising $2,000 for one Michigan teen in need. To raise money, holiday trees are decorated that people can then vote for on The Great Decorate website, while learning more about the different youth that are being sponsored.

In total, The Great Decorate hopes to raise $64,000 this year, says founder and organizer Beth Hussey, who is also co-owner of Birmingham restaurant Hazel, Ravines and Downtown. The idea began last year as a friendly competition between restaurant staff that also generated funding for a good cause.

“The Great Decorate started as an idea to give employees something fun to do,” Hussey explains.

Staff was divided into teams of three with eight teams total, each charged with decorating a lavish holiday tree. Teams were then tasked with promoting their trees and getting people to “vote” for them by donating money to a cause that was near and dear to Hussey - helping youth gain independence after foster care.

Her best friend Tara Fortney, who works for Great Lakes Wine & Spirits, a distributor that services Birmingham businesses, is a foster parent herself. Hussey, who says she has long been inspired by Fortney’s story, wanted to find a way to give back to foster teens in need.

At the original event, Hazel, Ravines and Downtown was able to raise just under $16,000 that was divided evenly between eight teens. It’s where the name “The Great Decorate” came from, Hussey says (think: great eight).

Seeing the success that the first event generated, she took the idea to the city of Birmingham to expand to local businesses across the shopping district in 2020. Now, a total of 20 teens will be represented at this year’s event, which is put on in partnership with Michigan Adoption Rescue Exchange, an organization that helps youth get adopted.

Additionally, the event is awarding two small business grants of $5,000. One business will receive a grant for generating the most votes and funding, another will receive a grant for having the most creative display, which will be selected by a group of judges.

This year, Hussey says The Great Decorate will not only generate awareness and support for foster teens in need, but also for small local businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic.

“It’ll bring people to Birmingham to look at the trees,” Hussey explains, which can help generate foot traffic and revenue for businesses. “We’re inadvertently helping small businesses in a time when they need it most.”

Fortney, who has been a foster parent for 10 years, made it a mission to get local Birmingham businesses involved in the event. She reached out individually to various stores, restaurants and hotels to participate in The Great Decorate this year.

“These kids are really the most in need,” Fortney says of foster children, with older children facing independence once they reach adulthood. Just in the past few weeks, she says two families have reached out with interest in potentially adopting one of the teens being supported by the event, which she describes as the ultimate goal.

Thanks to The Great Decorate, Fortney says word is getting out about the mission. While the money raised for each teen can be used however that individual sees fit - for housing, clothes for interviews or education - she hopes that at least one of the youth may find a forever family.

“When Tara Fortney presented this opportunity for us to help out in the community, we felt strongly that our customers would join in to support the cause,” Kara Bongiovanni, whose family operates several Birmingham restaurants including Luxe Bar & Grill and Sal’s (Salvatore Scallopini), explains. “This organization sheds light on the importance in providing these kids with the support and resources needed to start life on their own.”

At Luxe Bar & Grill, one can experience a “cheers to the holiday” themed tree featuring champagne bottles and glasses. At Sal’s, on the other hand, there is an Italian-style tree on display that includes handmade pasta ornaments created by metro Detroit-based Everything Good Design.

Many participating businesses have styled holiday trees that represent their brand and message. At Gazelle Sports, for example, a nine-foot tree is decked out in running shoes created with the help of local artists Kyle Rise Irving and Ashley Guzman.

“It was a fun and creative way to give back through fundraising and raise awareness of an important issue facing many local teenagers who are about to age out of the foster care program,” Gazelle Sports manager Kelly McLeod says. “As a run specialty store, we often work alongside high school athletes and we know the importance of supporting young adults as they enter the world.”

Next year, Hussey - who has a holiday tree made entirely out of menus at Hazel, Ravines and Downtown to represent their rotating menu - wants even more businesses to participate.

“There are over 200 merchants in Birmingham,” she says. “The hope is to grow The Great Decorate year over year and turn it into not only a great thing for the foster kids, but also for the city.”