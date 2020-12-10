Review: Show biz dream came true for the Bee Gees

Tom Long

It’s the holiday season during a pandemic, so why not watch a documentary about the Bee Gees?

After all, the Bee Gees were generally a feel good, old-time show bizzy type group. No rabid politics, fairly milquetoast internal squabbles, a family affair that went on for decades. A bit of tragedy, sure, but this was mainly a case of three wholesome brothers who lived out their dream and sold a gazillion records and became fabulously rich and famous. Merry Christmas.

“The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart” certainly has more going for it than your standard music documentary. It’s well-directed by uber-producer Frank Marshall; it has sharp comments from the likes of Justin Timberlake, Chris Martin, Eric Clapton and Noel Gallagher on the band’s music and impact; and it likely will offer some surprises to many unaware of the sheer scope of the Bee Gees career.

Born in England, raised in Australia, the three brothers Gibb — Barry was two years older than twins Robin and Maurice — began singing and performing as kids. They moved back to England just in time for the tail end of the mid-'60s British Invasion and had a string of hits — both Barry and Robin sang lead — like “Words,” “I’ve Gotta Get a Message to You” and “I Started a Joke.” Not rock in any way, but big-time pop.

After an early ‘70s cooldown, the group came roaring back with a new R&B sound that melded into the dance groove known as disco. Which led to the “Saturday Night Fever” soundtrack, making them for a while the biggest band on earth. That also, eventually, meant that the were the prime targets for a homophobic-racist disco backlash despite the fact that they weren’t black or gay and never actually made disco music. Their careers were over.

Except, no. The brothers Gibb just turned to writing pop schmaltz hits for others — Celine Dion, Diana Ross, Barbra Streisand. “Islands in the Stream” is a Gibbs song.

OK, only Barry is still alive because all good things do come to an end. And nobody’s going to confuse the Bee Gees with The Beatles, Stones or Beach Boys. But those kids had one heck of a ride.

