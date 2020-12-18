More 'Murder': Eminem releases surprise sequel to 'Music to be Murdered By'

Eminem has committed another "Murder."

The superstar rapper surprise-released a sequel to January's "Music to be Murdered By" at midnight Friday. Titled "Music to be Murdered By – Side B," the 16-track set features appearances by Dr. Dre, Ty Dolla $ign, Skylar Grey, DJ Premier, White Gold and more.

It's Eminem's third consecutive album to arrive without advance warning, although online speculation this week pointed toward the album's imminent arrival.

"Music to be Murdered By – Side B" is Eminem's 11th major label studio album. Like its predecessor, the set is inspired by and named after the 1958 spoken word album by macabre master Alfred Hitchcock.

