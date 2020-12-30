Artist Spotlight: Reuther

A weekly showcase featuring local musicians.

Name: Reuther

Lineup: Jim Vee, guitar and vocals; Daniel Stover, drums

Sound: Pop/punk

Next: The local group is releasing its new EP on Friday, New Year's Day, on Too Hype! Music and Get Party Records. Fittingly titled "Letting Go," it's a follow-up to the 2018 full length "Like a Ghost." The first single from the EP, the blustery and fast-paced jam "While We Wait," can be heard now on Reuther's Bandcamp page at reuther.bandcamp.com. "Letting Go," which was recorded at Drifting Sun Sound in Ferndale and features former bassist Anthony Gaglio, can also be heard on Spotify and Apple Music.

Melody Baetens