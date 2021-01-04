Kid Rock donates $100,000 to Barstool fundraiser for small businesses

The Detroit News

Kid Rock is chipping in to help save America's small businesses, bars and restaurants, and he's hoping others will do the same.

The rock and roller has donated $100,000 to Barstool Sports' the Barstool Fund, a financial relief program that has been established to help businesses in need during the pandemic.

"THIS IS THE AMERICA I LOVE! Put me down for 100k," Rock tweeted on Monday, along with a link to the Barstool Fund. "And I only post this in hopes others as blessed as me may be moved to help out."

The Barstool Fund has raised nearly $17 million and has dozens of beneficiaries coast to coast, including several in Metro Detroit.

In announcing the program, Barstool's Dave Portnoy noted that in order to qualify, businesses need to keep an active payroll. If chosen, money collected from the fundraiser could be allocated to those businesses in order to help keep them going during the COVID-19 shutdown.

"Hopefully we can save as many small businesses as humanly possible," Portnoy said in a video announcing the program.

Metro Detroit businesses included in the Fund include Mac's Acadian Seafood Shack in Saline, Champ's Pub in Brighton, Salon Volume in Allen Park and Premier Sports Center in Shelby Township.

Businesses looking to join the fund are encouraged to apply at TheBarstoolFund.com/apply.