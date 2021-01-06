Artist Spotlight: Reagan Marinucci

A weekly showcase featuring local musicians.

Name: Reagan Marinucci

Sound: Piano pop, singer/songwriter

History: This young musician was part of the creative and performing arts program at Churchill High School. She was in theater there, too, performing a lead role in "Mamma Mia," among productions. She also performs as a soloist at weddings and other events.

The latest: Last month, Ann Arbor-based Marinucci released her debut effort, a four-song EP called "The Best Part." The collection of emotive and often upbeat pop songs is available on all major streaming platforms.

Melody Baetens