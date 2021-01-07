SUBSCRIBE NOW
ENTERTAINMENT

A museum all to yourself: Cranbrook Art Museum now available to reserve for private groups

Maureen Feighan
The Detroit News
Looking for something different to do this winter but worried about crowds? The Cranbrook Art Museum has an idea.

Under a new policy launched this month at the museum in Bloomfield Hills, visitors can reserve the entire museum for themselves for a one-hour time slot. Slots are available every Wednesday in January and February for private groups of up to six people. The cost is $50.

"We thought it might make some people comfortable who just aren't ready to fully re-enter spaces," said Julie Fracker, the museum's director of communications. "And it's been a big success already. We're already talking about possibly adding hours."

Time slots are only available on Wednesday afternoons -- at 3, 4 or 5 p.m. -- but guests will have the chance to roam the museum themselves. Staff will be onsite to provide an overview of the current exhibitions, "otherwise interactions will be limited," according to a press release.

Private groups can reserve the entire Cranbrook Art Museum for one-hour slots this winter.

Three exhibitions are currently on display at the museum, which is among the first contemporary art museums in America.

To reserve a slot, go to https://cranbrookartmuseum.org/product/wednesday-private-admission/. The museum also is open to the public from noon-8 p.m. on Thursday (admission is free) and noon-5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

