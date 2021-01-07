A museum all to yourself: Cranbrook Art Museum now available to reserve for private groups

Looking for something different to do this winter but worried about crowds? The Cranbrook Art Museum has an idea.

Under a new policy launched this month at the museum in Bloomfield Hills, visitors can reserve the entire museum for themselves for a one-hour time slot. Slots are available every Wednesday in January and February for private groups of up to six people. The cost is $50.

"We thought it might make some people comfortable who just aren't ready to fully re-enter spaces," said Julie Fracker, the museum's director of communications. "And it's been a big success already. We're already talking about possibly adding hours."

Time slots are only available on Wednesday afternoons -- at 3, 4 or 5 p.m. -- but guests will have the chance to roam the museum themselves. Staff will be onsite to provide an overview of the current exhibitions, "otherwise interactions will be limited," according to a press release.

Three exhibitions are currently on display at the museum, which is among the first contemporary art museums in America.

To reserve a slot, go to https://cranbrookartmuseum.org/product/wednesday-private-admission/. The museum also is open to the public from noon-8 p.m. on Thursday (admission is free) and noon-5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

