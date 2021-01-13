Artist Spotlight: Michigander

A weekly showcase featuring local musicians.

Name: Michigander

Who: Michigander is Jason Singer. His band includes drummer Aaron Senor, guitarist Jake LeMond and bassist Connor Robertson.

Sound: Indie pop, singer/songwriter

History: As Michigander, Singer is a nationally known artist with glowing press features and millions of streams globally. His 216 single "Nineties" gave him a huge boost and helped Michigander crack 1 million streams on Spotify. Before COVID-19, he was confirmed at major festivals including Electric Forrest, Lollapalooza and Firefly

Next: This week Michigander releases the video for his single "Misery," recorded at Eureka Records in Wyandotte with his band. The song is from his 2019 EP "Where Do We Go From Here." Get a first look at the video below. In addition to writing and releasing more music in 2021, Singer will relocate from Kalamazoo to Detroit this year.

Melody Baetens