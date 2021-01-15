Bruce Springsteen, John Legend to also perform at 'Celebrating America,' inauguration-night TV special

Gina Salamone

New York Daily News

He was born in the USA and now he’s going to honor it.

New Jersey-bred rocker Bruce Springsteen, along with crooner John Legend and alternative band the Foo Fighters, were announced Friday as additional performers at the post-inauguration prime-time TV special, “Celebrating America.”

They’ll join previously announced musicians — Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and Ant Clemons — in performing at iconic locations across the nation.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee also announced Friday that Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington will introduce segments on the special, including the musical acts and takes of young people making a difference in their communities.

“Celebrating America” will be hosted by Tom Hanks and air on several networks next Wednesday from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., hours after the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

The televised event, which comes after a year of battling a global pandemic and months of political unrest, aims to “showcase the American people’s resilience, heroism and unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild,” according to the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

The program will also feature remarks from Biden and Harris and include segments “that represent the rich diversity and extensive talent America offers, and the American heroes who are helping their fellow Americans through this crisis.”

The special will air on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC and PBS, and be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing and other platforms.

Additional performances are expected to be announced before the big day.