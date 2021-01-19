Marvin Gaye's 'What's Going On' gets its own day, 50 years after release

Fifty years after its release, Marvin Gaye's iconic "What's Going On" is getting its own day.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared Wednesday "What's Going On" Day. The Motown Museum, meanwhile, is kicking off a series of events throughout the year to commemorate Gaye's entire "What's Going On" album, considered one of the greatest albums of all time, and its impact.

“Having this tribute on the calendar provides us with an important moment — one where we can come together as a unified state to pause, reflect and appreciate the need for ideas, perspective, love and understanding. These are values that mean more today than ever before,” said Whitmer in a press release. “Through the recognition of 'What’s Going On' Day, we hope to bring awareness to Marvin Gaye’s profound words as his timeless music remains in our hearts and minds and continues inspiring generations to come.”

"What's Going On" was recorded in Motown Studios' A and B in Detroit and was inspired by a police brutality incident witnessed by singer-songwriter Renaldo "Obie" Benson. Benson, Al Cleveland and Gaye composed the song and Gaye produced it himself. It was the first album to credit Motown’s in-house studio band, The Funk Brothers, according to a press release. Last year, Rolling Stone named it No. 1 on its list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

In honor of the song and album's 50th anniversary, the Motown Museum is asking fans to share the personal impact the lyrics of “What’s Going On” has had on their lives on social media. The museum also will hold a series of virtual events throughout the year, including a spoken word poetry competition, Motown MIC: The Spoken Word, and a singing competition, AMPLIFY: The Sound of Detroit.

“As we come out of a very challenging year, it’s more important than ever to reflect on Marvin Gaye’s prolific and timeless lyrics to inspire a spirit of connection in 2021," said Motown Museum Chairwoman and CEO Robin Terry. "'What’s Going On' Day will serve as a reminder of his impact and legacy — bringing awareness to the issues of today, encouraging active dialogue between groups and individuals and acknowledging the important role Motown music continues to play in uniting us all.”

mfeighan@detroitnews.com