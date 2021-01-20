Artist Spotlight: Same Eyes

A weekly showcase featuring local musicians.

Name: Same Eyes

Lineup: Alex Hughes, vocals, guitar and synthesizers; Chad Pratt, synthesizers and drum machines. They often collaborate with Fred Thomas and Mike Dykehouse.

Sound: Dreamy synth-pop with elements of new wave and electronic dance music.

Next: Same Eyes is releasing its first record, "Parties to End," on Friday. The eight-song album — which was mixed by Be-Hussey at COMP-NY in Los Angeles and mastered by Warren Defever at Third Man Records in Detroit — is being released digitally, but they've also pressed 100 copies on colored vinyl. Visit sameeyes.bandcamp.com to take a listen.

Melody Baetens