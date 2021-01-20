'Come Together' exhibit at Galerie Camille is a 'love letter' to live music

Music and art fans can't gather for entertainment right now, but a Detroit art gallery has curated an event in appreciation of live performance.

“Come Together” is a group exhibition hosted by Galerie Camille in Midtown. It features the works of photographers who have documented the Detroit-area music scene for decades, including Kresge Fellow Leni Sinclair. She will showcase her photos of Aretha Franklin, MC5, John Lee Hooker and Miles Davis.

Described by curator and director of contemporary art Dalia Reyes as "a love letter to music, movement and the energy of a live show," “Come Together” will also include works by photographers Doug Coombe and Brian Rozman, who is a musician himself under the name Carjack.

Visitors can also see a video installation titled “Heart Beat” by Detroit-based writer Zoë Villegas. Her piece was filmed inside the historic Senate Theater.

“It honors music and those who have documented glorious sounds from talented musicians in the city," said Reyes of the exhibit. "After all, music brings us together and helps us deal with the contrast of a complicated world. This is a mere slice of the grandness of music in Detroit. In COVID times when concerts aren’t an option, we look back fondly and pay homage to some great hits.”

The public will be allowed to view the exhibit by appointment, Jan. 29-Feb. 27. One-hour viewings can be booked online and are limited to 10 people per session. An evening reception is set for Jan. 29.

A live performance and film by dancer and choreographer Biba Bell and dancers Christopher Woolfolk and Shannon White is planned for Saturdays at 4 p.m. throughout the run of the exhibit. Titled “Cities of the Interior,” this production includes textiles by Julio Efrain Dominguez and film support from Nicola Kuperus, a Detroit-based artist and one half of the band Adult.

"The performance for Galerie Camille evolved in relation to my project excavating the room, sparked by a reoccurring dream about searching for home within palaces of ancestral memory,” said Bell in a statement about her piece. “Propelled by the desire for intimacy during the pandemic's Shelter-In-Place's structures of isolation, I reached out to friends, artists, and collaborators around the country and world, inviting them to share a window into their dreamscape.”

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

'Come Together'

Galerie Camille

4130 Cass, Suite C, Detroit

5-9 p.m. Jan. 29 opening night; runs through Feb. 27

Gallery hours are noon-5 p.m. Wed.-Sat.

Free admission

Viewings booked in advance in one-hour increments

Email info@galeriecamille.com or visit galeriecamille.com to RSVP