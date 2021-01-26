Pizza and a movie? Maple Theater teams with Como's for pop-up spot

The Maple Theater in Bloomfield Township will reopen Feb. 5, theater reps announced Tuesday, and the theater is teaming up with a Metro Detroit favorite as a new food partner.

Como's Pop-Up, a satellite version of Como's in Ferndale, will open inside the theater's former café space. Como's Pop-Up will offer Como's signature Detroit-style pizzas as well as sandwiches, salads, wings, desserts, brews and cocktails in a 32-seat space.

While Como's will be available for in-theater guests, its primary focus will be on carry-out dining, according to a release.

The Maple, a Metro Detroit arthouse staple since the late 1970s, has been closed since November, when theaters were ordered shuttered for the second time during the COVID-19 pandemic. When theaters were allowed to reopen in December but were not authorized to sell concessions, Maple management decided against reopening.

The Feb. 5 reopen follows last week's announcement from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that movie theaters can resume sales of concession items. The three-screen theater will operate at 20% capacity and will follow CinemaSafe guidelines, the procedures set forth by the movie industry to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

The theater's opening slate of films has not yet been determined as release dates are fluid, but "we're very excited to be opening," said Ruth Daniels, a managing partner at the theater.

Upon reopening, the Maple will be open five days a week, Wednesday-Sunday. The theater's popular you-don't-know-what-you're-watching-until-the-movie-starts series "Secret Cinema" returns Feb. 18.

