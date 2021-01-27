Artist Spotlight: Jeff Scott

A weekly showcase featuring local musicians.

Name: Jeff Scott

Sound: Acoustic, folk singer/songwriter

History: Detroit native Scott has been on the music scene for some time, starting back in the 1990s when he won a "best singer" contest held by a local radio station. He's a Detroit Music Award nominee and has performed on stages big and small, from the Ark in Ann Arbor to the Fillmore Detroit.

The latest: Scott got together virtually with his musician friends to record and release a video for his original song "Some Better Days." The tune is meant to uplift people as we enter a new year, and features musicians Duane Allen Harlick, Smoke Jones, Skip Pruitt, Todd Ague, Tony Jaworowski, Dan McCann and Dave Hendrickson. "We're going to make it through this dark, dark night," he sings.

For more information on Jeff Scott, visit jeffscottmusic.com.