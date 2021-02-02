Emagine to take over operations at Birmingham 8 theater

The Birmingham 8 movie theater has joined the Emagine family.

Emagine Entertainment Inc. announced Tuesday it has acquired the downtown Birmingham movie theater, effective immediately.

The theater is not expected to undergo any changes to its interior or to its marquee, but it is getting a new name: Birmingham 8, Powered by Emagine.

“We are pleased to welcome the Birmingham 8 into the Emagine family,” Emagine chairman Paul Glantz said in a statement. “The community of Birmingham can be at ease knowing we plan to maintain all its charm under our ownership. We understand the value this theatre has held in the community and are committed to continuing that legacy while enhancing the consumer experience with all the virtues our brand will bring.”

The theater will be Emagine's 11th Michigan movie house and second in Birmingham; the theater chain also runs the Palladium theater, just two blocks north of the 8. The chain also operates theaters in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The Birmingham 8 was originally built as a one-screen movie house in the late 1920s and was rebuilt and restored by Uptown Entertainment as an eight-screen complex in 1996. Its theater sizes range from 140 seats to 26 seats.

Significant renovations to the theater — including updated sound and picture quality — were completed in 2015, when operations were assumed by Birmingham Theatre, LLC.

The theater will continue to program arthouse and first-run films. It is currently closed but has plans to open within 90 days, according to a release.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama