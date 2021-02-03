Artist Spotlight: Danny Kroha

A weekly showcase featuring local musicians

Name: Danny Kroha

Sound: Depends on the project. The Detroit guitarist, singer and songwriter is known for playing garage, blues, punk and folk.

History: Kroha is a founding member of storied Detroit garage trio the Gories as well as glam/garage force the Demolition Dollrods.

Next: His second solo album, "Detroit Blues," is hitting Friday on Third Man Records. It's a collection of traditional folk, blues and gospel songs, some with added verses and others mixed together. He recorded the 14 songs in a DIY style using old-fashioned instruments like a one-string washtub bass, jug bass and the Diddley Bow, another one-stringed instrument.

Hear "Detroit Blues" on all major streaming platforms Friday. Third Man Records' shop and select independent record stores will have it in limited-edition turquoise vinyl. Learn more and listen at dannykroha.bandcamp.com.

Melody Baetens