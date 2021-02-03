Meadow Brook Hall reopens for weekend tours

Rochester's historic gem, Meadow Brook Hall, is reopening for weekend tours after being closed since mid-November.

The 88,000 square-foot former home of auto heiress Matilda Dodge Wilson and her second husband, Alfred, will reopen for tours on Saturday. All three levels of the estate, finished in 1929, will be open and visitors will also get a chance to test out a new app.

“We look forward to welcoming guests to the Great Estate to experience the history and charm of our 110 room, 88,000 square foot National Historic Landmark,” said Shannon O’Berski, director of external relations, in a press release. "Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the historic mansion and estate at their own pace with self-guided tours, aided by our new touring app.

Saturday's reopening comes after a challenging holiday season for Meadow Brook.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's December orders foiled plans for the estate's annual Holiday Walk along with a new light display that was supposed to make its debut. The light display will now be unveiled during the 2021 holiday season.

Meadow Brook Hall will be open for tours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The last tours will be available at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 per adult, $7 for seniors 62 and over and $5 for children 6-12. Children 5 and under are free.

Visitors must wear a face covering in enclosed spaces and maintain physical distancing by staying 6 feet apart from others. To purchase tickets, go to meadowbrookhall.org/dailytours/.

