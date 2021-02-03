The Weeknd sets January 2022 date at Little Caesars Arena

The global touring industry is still in a holding pattern due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Weeknd is ready to get back to work.

The Toronto superstar, who will perform at halftime of Sunday's Super Bowl, has announced dates for his 2022 After Hours World Tour, including a Jan. 27 date at Little Caesars Arena.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday.

The date is rescheduled from a June 24, 2020, show that was shelved after COVID-19 forced the concert industry to take a knee. Previously purchased tickets will be valid for the newly announced date.

As the COVID vaccine is in the early stages of distribution, health officials have stated that concerts could begin to resume in late fall, though no timeline has been nailed down.

The Weeknd released his fourth studio album "After Hours" in March, a week into the coronavirus shutdown. The set includes the smash single "Blinding Lights," which is closing in on 2 billion Spotify streams, and which was overlooked by the Grammys in this year's major categories.

The single set a Billboard record for most weeks spent in the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, and is No. 3 on this week's chart, 60 weeks after its release.

The Little Caesars Arena date is part of a 104-date global outing that is set to launch Jan. 14, 2022, in Vancouver and wrap Nov. 16 in London, England.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama