Marche du Main Rouge parade canceled for 2021

The Marche du Nain Rouge — an annual and colorful procession to banish the fabled "red dwarf" and his bad vibes from the City of Detroit — has been canceled for the year.

The event's board of directors voted to cancel the parade cue to the COVID-19 pandemic, they announced Thursday evening.

"If we can return to the Cass Corridor together safely in 2022, then we will have so much to celebrate," says Marche co-founder Francis Grunow in a statement. "In the meantime, please support the Midtown Detroit small businesses that have been the backbone of the parade. We urge you to put in your carryout orders and spend your dollars in our local shops."

Revelers have gathered in wild costumes to march through the Cass Corridor for the annual event every March since 2010, with the except of 2020 when the Marche was also canceled due to COVID.

Last week, organizers of the annual St. Patrick's Parade in Corktown, usually set for the Sunday before St. Patrick's Day, also announced it is canceled for 2021.

