For the Weeknd, the Super Bowl lights were a little too bright

He was blinded by the lights.

The Weeknd's halftime performance at Sunday's Super Bowl came up a few yards short, and didn't resonate with viewers at home or beyond the stage inside Raymond James Stadium.

The Super Bowl gig is about connection, it's about playing to the cheap seats and hitting viewers on their couches at home on an emotional level. The best shows in recent years — Prince playing "Purple Rain" in a thunderstorm, U2 reaching out to heal a wounded America, Lady Gaga reciting the Pledge of Allegiance before taking a dive off the stadium roof onto the field — all featured indelible moments that hit viewers in their eyes, their chests and their hearts.

The Weeknd, the 30-year-old Toronto native born Abel Tesfaye, seemed overwhelmed by the moment, and rather than speaking to the bigger world outside his catalog, he came off as insular and disconnected. It was a Weeknd performance — a dive into a seedy world of drugs, darkness, late nights and bad romance — but nothing more.

Maybe the pandemic is partially to blame. We're still in the throes of COVID-19, which has crippled the world and especially the live music industry. There was a limited crowd in the stands at the stadium for the game, and a traditional audience could not pack the stage around the Weeknd's set and cheer him on and go bonkers. So he had to improvise, and he mostly played to the camera, which made the performance feel small and limited in scope.

He came out dressed in character as "The Character," the red suit and black gloved narrator of his most recent album, "After Hours." He has spent the last year-plus telling the story of this persona through a series of music videos and performances that have touched on debaucherous Vegas nights, unseemly behavior and Hollywood's obsession with image and unnatural beauty. He's been committed to the narrative and it's been a fascinating ride, but halftime at the Super Bowl isn't necessarily the best forum for the drama to continue to play out.

There was no real narrative to the performance, but rather it was like a compilation of images from the era soundtracked to his hits. He came out to "Starboy," one of several songs that required lyrical workarounds to profanities, as he was backed by a cityscape backdrop full of backup singers. "The Hills" — an anthem for commitment-free late night hook-ups — was followed by "Can't Feel My Face," a love song about cocaine use, in what was surely, at least content-wise, the most R-rated halftime show in years.

During "Can't Feel My Face," the Weeknd was surrounded by doppelgangers with their faces wrapped in plastic surgery bandages. He was inside his stage in a hallway of lights and was seemingly filming himself, a cool-looking production trick, but something that seemed more at home on an awards show than on the Super Bowl stage.

For sheer hit value, the 13-minute performance was packed: he ran through his "50 Shades of Grey" hit "Earned It," the Top 5-hit "I Feel it Coming" and his current single "Save Your Tears." (They're all included on his greatest hits set "The Highlights," which was conveniently released on Friday.)

And then of course there was closer "Blinding Lights," the worldwide smash that has set a record for longest-running Top 10 hit in history. (It's currently the No. 3 song in America, 14 months after its release.)

For it, he took to the football field, surrounded by his bandaged dancers, who danced in circles around the Weeknd as pyro exploded around the stadium. It was the biggest the performance felt, but it didn't reverberate or have the rousing feel of, say, last year's Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performance. That performance — the starpower, the live performance energy, the big event feel — was truly blinding. In comparison, this felt dim.

