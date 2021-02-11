Artist Spotlight: Jake Bass

A weekly showcase featuring local musicians

Name: Jake Bass

Sound: Smooth jazz

About: Bass is a composer and producer from Detroit who has worked in the studio with rappers like Eminem, Bizarre and King Gordy, and more recently Sean Forbes. Bass produced the Deaf and Loud Symphonic Experience with Forbes and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra in 2018. It was a large-scale, Detroit-centric musical event for those with and without hearing.

The latest: Last year Bass released "The Jakey B. LP" on all streaming platforms. Several songs feature the talents of storied Detroit jazz saxophonist Dave McMurray. Learn more at bocajmusic.com.

Melody Baetens