National Geographic's 'Genius: Aretha' arriving in March

National Geographic has set its schedule for its upcoming Aretha Franklin bioseries, "Genius: Aretha."

The eight-part look at the life and career of the Queen of Soul will debut at 9 p.m. March 21, and will air back-to-back episodes four nights in a row, the network announced this week.

The episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the day after they air, and all eight parts will be available to stream by March 25, which would have been Franklin's 79th birthday.

In "Genius: Aretha," Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet") stars as Franklin and Detroit native Courtney B. Vance stars as her father, the Rev. C.L. Franklin. Clifford "T.I." Harris and David Cross also star in the series, which is executive produced by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer.

"Genius: Aretha" follows previous Nat Geo "Genius" series focusing on Albert Einstein (2017) and Pablo Picasso (2018).

The Jennifer Hudson-starring "Respect," which also centers on the life of Aretha Franklin, is due out in theaters Aug. 13.

