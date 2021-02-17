Artist Spotlight: KGB

A weekly showcase featuring local musicians

Name: KGB

Sound: R&B, soul and Motown

History: This Motown tribute act plays the hits and looks the part. KGB has performed around town for years; you may have seen then at one of the area casinos or during the annual Winter Blast event in Campus Martius. The name KGB stands for some of the vocalists' first names: Keith Dotson, Glenn McFarland and Bruce Sims. Gerald Foster is the bandleader.

Next: KGB will perform a virtual Black History Month celebration concert at 3 p.m. Friday hosted by Glacier Hills Senior Living Community in Ann Arbor. The show will be streamed on Facebook live, but you don't need an account to view. Visit glacierhills.org and go to "news and events" to learn more or visit facebook.com/GlacierHillsSeniorLivingCommunity.

Melody Baetens