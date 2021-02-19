Cedar Point's 2021 season to feature new boat ride, 150th anniversary celebration

Cedar Point plans to unveil a new ride and kick off its delayed 150th anniversary celebration this year, officials for the Sandusky, Ohio, amusement park said.

“Cedar Point will continue to provide safe family fun in 2021, just as it has since its beginning," Jason McClure, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point, said in a statement Thursday. "The entire team is eager to celebrate the park’s postponed 150th anniversary with new entertainment, new dining options, commemorative merchandise, a great new family ride and more.”

The amusement park's opening day is scheduled for May 14. Last year, it delayed its spring opening because of the coronavirus outbreak.

A boat ride called Snake River Expedition will make its Cedar Point debut May 29. It was supposed to open last year. The ride includes actors, special effects and animation.

From June 26-Aug. 15, the park will mark its 150th anniversary with a special, daily celebration that features a parade with floats, dancers, acrobats and performers. Commemorative merchandise will also be sold.

Also during the anniversary celebration, the park is offering guests a final chance to win a Cedar Point Ticket of a Lifetime. Winners get free admission to the park and the Cedar Point Shores Waterpark for the rest of their lives. They are also allowed to bring three guests with them.

