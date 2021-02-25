Artist Spotlight: Pariis Noel

A weekly showcase featuring local musicians

Name: Pariis Noel

Sound: Hip-hop

Recently: This Detroit-based rapper has been busy over the past several months. In August he released a song with Lorenzo Burez that was on "Fearless," an animated Netflix film featuring Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade, Miguel, Susan Sarandon and others. This month he had two songs — his single "Censor" and a collaboration with Detroit artist Blair Christina titled "No Hesitation" — premiere on the BET show "BET Jams." Pariis also recently became an ambassador for Inception, a mental health gym in Farmington Hills.

Next: Pariis' joint album with Burez, "Energy Never Lies," will drop on his birthday, May 21, and can be heard on all major streaming platforms. Visit thepariisnoel.com for more info and to hear the music.

Melody Baetens