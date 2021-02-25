Outdoor art festival Dlectricity returns in September

Nighttime light and art festival Dlectricity will return this year with outdoor light installations throughout Detroit’s Cultural Center and Beacon Park.

Scheduled for Sept. 24-25, Dlectricity – produced by Midtown Detroit and sponsored by DTE Foundation – returns for the first time since 2017. Founded in 2012, the free event aims to bring contemporary light and technology-based arts to open spaces in the city in a safe way.

“The symbolism of Dlectricity bringing us together around art and light in the darkness takes on new meaning in 2021 – and we are elated,” said managing director of Kresge’s Detroit Program Wendy Lewis Jackson in a media alert Thursday. “Yes, we face hard work for many months to come, but Dlectricity underscores the promise of safely rebuilding public life in public spaces as we bring the pandemic under control.”

In addition to Beacon Park, the institutions involved in 2021’s Dlectricity weekend include Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, College for Creative Studies, Detroit Institute of Arts, Detroit Historical Museum, Detroit Public Library, Michigan Science Center, MOCAD, Scarab Club, UM’s Rackham Building and Wayne State University.

“We are committed to producing a beautiful outdoor event and have engaged expert partners as we plan to safely come together, connecting with art and one another,” said Sue Mosey of Midtown Detroit Inc.