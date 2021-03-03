SUBSCRIBE NOW
Artist Spotlight: Cousin Mouth

Melody Baetens
The Detroit News
Alex Burns of Cousin Mouth

A weekly showcase featuring local musicians

Name: Cousin Mouth

Line up: Alex Burns, songwriter and producer, and producer Lex

Sound: R&B, psychedelic, pop, experimental

The latest: Cousin Mouth started 2021 off fresh, releasing the album "MayflowerPeacemakerHolyredeemer" as both a digital album and on vinyl on Feeder Loft Records, an Eastern Market-based studio and record label. It's a follow-up to their full-length "Medusa," which Detroit label Paramita Sound released in 2018. The video for the single "New Memories" from the new album dropped in January. Watch it below. 

Melody Baetens

