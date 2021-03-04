Final interview with Supremes' Mary Wilson part of 'What's Happening Baby' special on PBS

Longtime member of the Supremes Mary Wilson, who died last month of heart disease, will be featured in the “long unseen” music television special “What’s Happening Baby.”

Airing on PBS Saturday night – which would have been Wilson’s 77th birthday – the 1965 CBS special was hosted by New York DJ Murray the K and included performances by Motown artists the Supremes, the Miracles and the Temptations, plus other acts of the day like Ray Charles, Dionne Warwick, the Righteous Brothers, Marvin Gaye, Tom Jones, Jonny Rivers and Herman’s Hermits.

The “bootlegged” show has been restored from original video and audio master tapes and will air at 7 p.m. Saturday on PBS. The special was originally commissioned by the U.S. government's Office of Economic Opportunity as part of the war on poverty, encouraging young people to get summer jobs.

Saturday’s PBS airing of “What’s Happening Baby” includes Wilson’s last interview, which she did with producer TJ Lubinsky, creator of PBS’ “My Music” specials. He interviewed Wilson via video call just days before her death. Many other artists that were on the original broadcast will appear in segments during Saturday's special to give their recollections of the historic, 56-year-old event.

Here's a clip of Lubinsky's interview with Wilson.