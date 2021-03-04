Umphrey's McGee announces pair of outdoor shows at Detroit riverside venue

Umphrey's McGee is bringing live music back to downtown Detroit.

The popular jam band will play two shows, May 28 and 29, at Riverside Station Detroit — the new socially distanced outdoor concert venue near the former site of Joe Louis Arena — as part of its Plan Bee spring 2021 tour, the band announced Thursday.

Tickets are being sold in groups of four at three price tiers: $346.15, $296.15 and $237.15. Extras — there's a six-ticket limit per group — are $41.30 each. Tix go on sale at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and information is available at the group's website.

Both nights will see the band performing two sets.

Riverside Station Detroit, located at 701 W. Jefferson, will transform a parking lot along the Detroit River into a concert space built up of private "pods" that each accommodate 4 to 6 people. Concessions and merch can be ordered from an app and delivered to each private pod, about 400 of which will be housed on the site.

Riverside Station Detroit, which is run by Crofoot Presents, is also hosting indie rock outfit Mt. Joy on May 7 and Colorado duo Big Gigantic on June 12.

