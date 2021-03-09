'Genius: Aretha' to screen for free in downtown Detroit on Saturday

Aretha Franklin's new small-screen series is headed to the big screen in Detroit.

National Geographic’s upcoming "Genius: Aretha" will premiere in downtown Detroit's Monroe Street Drive-In on Saturday, 313 Day in the Motor City, Bedrock and Emagine announced Tuesday.

The free screening of the series' first two episodes will be open to audiences on a first-come, first-served basis. Gates open at 6 p.m. and tickets will not be made available in advance.

The Saturday premiere will follow a private premiere at the Monroe Street Drive-In, which is located at 32 Monroe St., on Thursday evening.

"Genius: Aretha" is an eight-part bioseries dedicated to the life and career of the Queen of Soul. Starring Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet") as Franklin, "Genius: Aretha" will debut at 9 p.m. March 21 on National Geographic, and will air back-to-back episodes four nights in a row. The episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the day after they air.

The series, which is executive produced by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer, also stars Detroit native Courtney B. Vance stars as Aretha's father, the Rev. C.L. Franklin. Clifford "T.I." Harris and David Cross also star in the series.

"Genius: Aretha" follows previous Nat Geo "Genius" series focusing on Albert Einstein (2017) and Pablo Picasso (2018).

"Genius" is not the only Aretha project due out this year, of course: the Jennifer Hudson-starring "Respect," which also centers on the life of Aretha Franklin, is due out in theaters Aug. 13.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama