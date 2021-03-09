Mo Pop forced to cancel summer 2021 edition, turns focus to 2022

More like No Pop.

For the second year in a row, Detroit's Mo Pop festival has been forced to sit out the summer, but organizers are promising a return in 2022.

"It's hard to write this again almost a year later, but 2021 is still too soon for a safe return of the Mo Pop Festival that unites us," read a post sent out on the fest's social media channels Tuesday. "As much as we want it to happen, after exhaustive efforts to deliver the event you've come to love — and many conversations with both artists and local officials — we feel that is it is best to focus on the future."

With that focus came a date, July 30 and 31, 2022, that the fest is planning on for its safe return. And that return comes at a new venue, the Historic Fort Wayne, which was set to hold last year's Mo Pop before the pandemic hit and forced the shutdown of the live music industry.

Fans still holding on to tix from last year's fest will receive an email from organizers in the coming days spelling out refund and exchange policies.

The Mo Pop festival launched in 2014 with a focus on alt-pop and hip-hop acts. Over the years it has hosted acts such as Modest Mouse, Passion Pit, Haim, M83, Run the Jewels, Tyler the Creator, Bon Iver, the National, Billie Eilish and Lizzo, and before it was shelved, the 2020 fest was set to feature headlining sets from Khalid and the 1975.

The fest spent its first two years at Freedom Hill Amphitheatre in Sterling Heights before moving to downtown Detroit's West Riverfront Park, where it spent five years.

