Artist Spotlight: Lana Chalfoun

A weekly showcase featuring local musicians

Name: Lana Chalfoun

Sound: Pop, singer/songwriter

History: Teenager Calfoun of Grand Rapids started her music career just a few years ago when she was 11, releasing her first EP "In the Making," which addressed issues like bullying and pursuing your dreams. She was also the singer and guitarist for local pop/rock band Meltdown Cinema. In 2018 the band made the semi-finals of the PBS talent show "Celebration of Music." She was invited to a singer/songwriter camp in New York City and in 2019 released her debut album, "Aware."

Now: A full-fledged solo artist now with a publicist and some releases and press under her belt, Chalfoun, 16, recently released two new singles. "Be Ok" is about proving yourself in the music industry and "Cut Off" is an emotional pop ballad released last month. She worked with producer Jeremy Ryan on both tracks; he's known for his work with singer Emery Kelly. Learn more about Chalfoun at lanachalfoun.com.

Melody Baetens