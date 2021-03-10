Live comedy returns to Bert's Warehouse this weekend with T.K. Kirkland

Who could use a laugh?

Live comedy has returned to the city with stand-up shows at Bert's Warehouse Theatre in Detroit. Longtime event promoters TheySoFunny have teamed up with the venue to offer safe, socially distant performances in the spacious theater.

This weekend's headliner is T.K. Kirkland, a longtime road comic who has performed on stages across the globe and has appeared in films and podcasts. Rhashad Hicks of TheySoFunny calls Kirkland "a living legend."

"The guy’s show is always different, he is insightful, witty, he is relatable and he’s probably one of the funniest comics we have today not only in the country, but in the world," said Hicks. He's been working with Bert's Warhouse Theatre to put on weekend comedy shows that adhere to all capacity regulations with sanitizing measures to make sure guests and staff feel safe.

"We’re going to have new comics in Detroit every weekend, hopefully throughout eternity," he said. "So far it’s going well, people are coming out and having a good time. The comics love being at the venue. I think we have a really good thing going. We jumped on this thing at the right time."

This weekend, local comedian Tonya Murray from the Flint area will open up for T.K. Kirkland. Next weekend, TheySoFunny will host another longtime stand-up comic D.S. Sanders, and the last weekend in March the headliner will be Detroit comedian Shanie D.

Food and drink concessions will be available at Bert's during these shows, but Hicks says they'll be in to-go containers to promote fewer points of contact.

T.K. Kirkland

with Tonya Murray, Mike Bonner and Foolish

8 p.m. Fri., 6 and 8:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun.

Bert's Warehouse Theatre

2727 Russell, Detroit

Tickets start at $34.99

funnydetroit.com